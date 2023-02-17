Howard Bison (16-10, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 1-8 MEAC)
Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to stop its eight-game losing streak when the Eagles play Howard.
The Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. Coppin State has a 3-16 record against opponents over .500.
The Bison are 8-1 in conference play. Howard is 4-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
Marcus Dockery averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Howard.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.
Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
