Coppin State Eagles (5-10) at Richmond Spiders (6-6)
Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Coppin State Eagles after Tyler Burton scored 29 points in Richmond's 81-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.
The Spiders are 5-1 on their home court. Richmond ranks third in the A-10 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Burton averaging 6.5.
The Eagles are 2-10 in road games. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Alex Rojas leads the Eagles shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.
Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Sam Sessoms is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.