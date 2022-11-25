Cornell Big Red (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (0-5)
West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -6; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cornell is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Monmouth.
The Hawks are 0-1 in home games. Monmouth is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Big Red are 1-1 in road games. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 11.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Monmouth.
Greg Dolan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 59.1% from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.6 points for Cornell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.