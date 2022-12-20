Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-5) at Cornell Big Red (7-3)
Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -11.5; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Lehigh aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.
The Big Red are 4-0 on their home court. Cornell scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.
The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot with 33.1 rebounds per game led by JT Tan averaging 5.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 8.7 points for Cornell.
Evan Taylor averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12.9 points and two steals for Lehigh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
