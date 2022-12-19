Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-5) at Cornell Big Red (7-3)
Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Lehigh trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.
The Big Red are 4-0 in home games. Cornell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Mountain Hawks are 1-4 on the road. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.7 points. Greg Dolan is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.0 points for Cornell.
Evan Taylor is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12.9 points for Lehigh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
