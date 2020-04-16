Schools open new feeding site
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools have opened a new breakfast/lunch site at Whittier Middle School.
This site is in addition to the existing breakfast/lunch sites already in service at the Hunking, Consentino and Nettle schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA.
All sites are open to serve bagged meals to any Haverhill child between the age of birth to 18 (you do not have to be enrolled as a Haverhill public schools student). The sites operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each student is entitled to one breakfast pack and one lunch pack per day. We allow for one family member to pick up for multiple children (not all family members need to go to the pick-up site). Families can also pick up additional meals for the weekends on Fridays.
Whittier will have a drive-up/walk-up pickup location which will operate out of the side kitchen door next to the parking lot.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding food service, please ask your site workers or send email to zjordan@haverhill-ps.org or Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org.
Haverhill Chamber launches Retail Biz Support Fund
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has launched a new program called #HaverhillLocal intended to help local retail businesses survive.
Chamber President Dougan Sherwood said the hardest hit are local face-to-face Main Street services — restaurants, bars, coffee shops, barbershops, hair salons, auto repair shops, dry cleaners and others that are living on the brink. These entities, usually sole proprietorships or businesses with fewer than 25, 10 or even 5 employees are running out of cash or already broke.
He said the Greater Haverhill Chamber has set up a new fund called the Haverhill Chamber Retail Biz Support Fund to drive desperately needed cash into these local mom and pops. This new fund will allow the chamber to offset any purchases from participating businesses with a 25% discount. Please consider giving — then go shopping.
Check out participating businesses at haverhillchamber.com.
To donate to this new fund, visit tinyurl.com/yxy5fk3h or gofundme.com and in the upper left corner search for “Haverhill Chamber Retail Biz Support Fund.”
Free virtual networking event
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a free virtual networking mixer on your computer or phone where you can connect with your business contacts and meet potential clients. The event is Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
Promote your business, socialize, and learn from new connections. Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on "Events" to join the chamber via computer or phone and introduce your business while hearing from other local businesses about what they do.
Emergency child care for front-line workers
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is offering free emergency child care for front-line workers weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Two classrooms each for both early learning and school-aged children are available, although class sizes are limited to 20 children.
Early learning classes are held in the Whittier Early Learning Center, 87 Winter St. School-age classes are held at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.
Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, said in difficult times the Y is always ready to change direction in response to community needs and find ways to use its resources to offer solutions.
“Our team has been focused on pivoting our Y’s work to focus on delivering and supporting vital services related to the COVID-19 emergency,” he said. “We were chosen by the state to provide four emergency childcare centers in three communities serving over 160 children of those essential workers serving on the front line. Each center can accommodate 40 children, maintaining YMCA safety ratios.”
This program is free. Meals and the usual Y child care essentials are available. To enroll your child, send email to YMCA Executive Director Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Kindergarten registration taking place
HAVERHILL — Registration for Haverhill public schools free all-day kindergarten for September 2020 is now open and families are encouraged to register early.
Children age five on or before Aug. 31 are eligible for enrollment. Appointments can be requested online at haverhill-ps.org/registration.
All business is being conducted by phone while the Parent Resource Center office at the Burnham School is closed.
Haverhill woman giving away hand made masks
HAVERHILL — Brenda Gioia of Haverhill, a former seamstress and now a hobby sewist, is making fabric masks and she's giving away most of them to residents in need. She and her husband have been cutting fabric and sewing all day, everyday, she said.
Although Gioia is giving away her masks, donations towards the purchase of materials are gladly accepted.
For more information on how to obtain one of Gioa's masks, visit her online at hippybabe.com.
COVID-19 test site in Lowell
LOWELL — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened up in the Merrimack Valley — in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinemas at 32 Reiss Ave.
The Baker-Polito Administration and CVS announced the launch of the new rapid-testing site earlier this week. It will enable on-the-spot COVID-19 testing and results at no cost for up to 1,000 patients a day.
The site will use the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. With the launch of this site, Massachusetts is the third state where CVS has launched rapid testing sites, joining Georgia and Rhode Island.
A press release from the governor’s office said the current COVID-19 testing site in Shrewsbury will be closed, to be replaced by the testing site in Lowell.
“CVS Health will be transitioning its efforts to support COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts to the Lowell location, which allows for up to 1,000 patients to be tested per day and receive results on-site so they can properly quarantine or seek treatment as appropriate,” according to the statement.
Similar to the CVS rapid COVID-19 test sites in Georgia and Rhode Island, testing at the Lowell site will be overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health.
Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.
Marshalls and HomeGoods workers furoughed
The TJX Companies Inc., which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is furloughing many hourly employees at its stores and distribution centers after Saturday while top management will take a pay cut.
The move comes after the Framingham-based TJX announced March 19 the temporary closure of all its stores, distribution centers and offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia at the end of the business day for two weeks amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.
“Following this pay cycle, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of our hourly store and distribution center associates in the U.S. and Canada,” CEO and President Ernie Herrman said in a message posted on the TJX website.
“For eligible, impacted associates, TJX existing benefits, including health care coverage, will continue during the temporary furlough at no cost to these associates,” he added. “We have provided impacted associates with information to help them determine how to apply for unemployment benefits.”
The company is also temporarily reducing the salaries of TJX’s senior executive leadership team, including Herrman and its executive chairman, and compensation for the TJX board of directors.
As of Feb. 1, TJX had a global workforce of 286,000, mostly in the U.S. Besides Marshalls and HomeGoods, the 34-year-old TJX’s other stores in the U.S. are T.J.Maxx, Sierra and Homesense.
Carter’s Ice Cream selling pre-packaged product only
HAVERHILL — Carter’s Ice Cream on Salem Street in Bradford announced that it has changed the way it is conducting business during this health crisis and is now offering drive-through service.
Jeremy Dinan, owner of the stand, said his crew has been prepackaging hundreds of pints, quarts, and half gallons with most of his customers’ favorite flavors.
He said his goal is to increase the safety for both workers and customers.
Carter’s is open daily from 2 to 7 p.m. Toppings will not be available; all orders will go out in a bag. Call ahead orders are suggested.
Social services organization thanks Fantini Bakery
HAVERHILL — Interfaith Social Services of Quincy, a multi-service center for South Shore families in need, recently posted the following message on its Facebook page to thank Fantini Bakery of Haverhill:
“Fantini Bakery has blown us away with their generosity during this crisis. Each morning they’ve delivered hundreds of fresh rolls and sliced bread to our food pantry. We haven’t been able to get bread from our normal sources, so this is a lifesaver! Thank you, Fantini!"
Keeping postal workers safe
BOSTON — The U.S. Postal Service is asking people to not approach mail carriers to accept delivery and to let carriers leave the mailbox before collecting their mail.
With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged not to approach a postal vehicle or carrier.
Mike Rakes, district manager for the U.S. Postal Service, Greater Boston District, said postal employees are working hard to ensure residents stay connected with their world through the mail.
“For everyone’s safety, our employees are following the social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials,” he said.
If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
Rakes said the CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the surgeon general indicate there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
“With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees, and the public, safe,” Rakes said.
Bank steps up giving
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank announced the second round of “phase one” donations as part of its strategy to increase charitable giving by 20% this year, over the $400,000 that the bank donated last year.
On April 10, the bank informed the following organizations that they will be receiving $2,500 in unrestricted funds: Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, Salem Family Resources and Essex Country Community Foundation.
To date, the following organizations have also been recipients of $2,500 donations: Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health; Isaiah 58 New Hampshire; Home Health Foundation; Emmaus Inc.; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Boys & Girls Club of Salem, Mass., and Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
For more information on the ways in which Pentucket Bank is responding to customers and community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit PentucketBank.com/COVID-19.
Census update
BOSTON — Households that have not already responded to the 2020 United States Census online may expect to receive a reminder letter accompanied by a paper questionnaire within the next week, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced.
According to the most recent numbers provided by the Census Bureau, 47.1% of Massachusetts households have sent back a census form, which is just above the national response rate of 45.7%.
Massachusetts currently ranks 13th in the nation in online responses, with 44.8% of households submitting their form at my2020census.gov.
Galvin’s office has confirmed with the U.S. Census Bureau that paper questionnaires will be mailed out from April 8 to 16 to those households which have not already responded.
“Remember, if you don’t respond to your census, either online, by mail, or over the phone, a census taker will need to come to your home to collect the information,” Galvin added. “Every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for those census workers to go door-to-door, at a time when that is really something we would all like to avoid.”
Residents who do not receive mail at their homes will be receiving paper forms later, once hand-delivery of those forms, which is currently suspended, has been resumed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Company donates 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer
SALEM, N.H. — Fabrizia Spirits has donated more than 7,000 bottles of lemon-scented hand sanitizer over the past two weeks to hospitals and first responders in New England and New York.
While Fabrizia Spirits is best known for producing limoncello and ready-to-drink cocktails, the company shifted gears in March to produce hand sanitizer to meet the growing demand as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fabrizia Spirits has donated hand sanitizer to more than 80 hospitals, fire departments, police departments and other health care facilities.
The company’s initial intention was to donate the first 3,000 bottles to first responders and hospitals, but given the rising demand, it now plans to donate 15,000 bottles within the month.
Fabrizia Spirits most recently donated 600 bottles of its hand sanitizer to the New York City Police Department. In New England, Fabrizia Spirits has donated 108 bottles to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, 192 bottles to Boston Medical Center, nearly 100 bottles to Boston Children’s Hospital and nearly 2,000 bottles to more than 25 local police and fire departments.
If in need, please email info@fabriziaspirits.com to request bottles of hand sanitizer. For more information, visit online at fabriziaspirits.com.
Campbell sites concerns with veterans home
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, said many local veterans have contacted her with questions about the situation at the Veterans Home in Holyoke, where as of April 10, approximately 32 veterans lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more had tested positive.”
“We are all filled with anguish, and most understandable anger because of the deaths that have occurred at the Holyoke Soldiers Home,” said Campbell, chair of the Committee on Veteran and Federal Affairs in the state Legislature.
“The Legislature welcomes the investigation by the governor, the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney. Given the scope of the tragedy we hope that the investigations presented to the Legislature will take a broad approach that will allow the Legislature to conduct hearings and make comprehensive changes.”
She cited clear “inconsistencies in actions taken and not taken early on to treat this virus.”
“Presently, however, we must continue our focus on supporting triage and care for the veterans that remain at the Holyoke, Chelsea, and all the other VA Health Care facilities across the state,” she stated.
Campbell said all residents and staff at the veterans home have been tested for COVID-19 and the Massachusetts National Guard has deployed there. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders initiated a number of changes to the Soldiers’ Home administration structure and patient care to mitigate further spread and improve information sharing.
The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent was placed on leave. A command team made up of medical, epidemiological and operational experts are also on site for comprehensive and rapid COVID-19 response. COVID-19-positive patients have been transferred to Holyoke Community Hospital.
Campbell said at this time there appears to be effective COVID-19 management at all other VA Health Care Facilities across Massachusetts.
Pentucket Bank begins paycheck protection
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank continues to assist local businesses by submitting Paycheck Protection Program loans to the SBA and on April 9 the bank began placing critical funds into the hands of businesses.
Pentucket Bank was one of the first banks in the state to begin submitting their applications as soon as the PPP became available on April 3. Since then, the bank has obtained SBA authorizations for over 150 PPP loans totaling approximately $35 million and is continuing to process applications daily.
They began funding on April 9 with some of their earliest authorized loan applicants. The list includes several businesses, varying in size and located within the bank’s primary service communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“We continue to be committed to assisting our local businesses with securing these funds to put their employees back to work and maintain their business functions during this challenging time,” said Jonathan Dowst, executive vice president. "Time is of the essence and we know that the faster we can get these businesses their money, the faster they can respond to their employees and other business needs. We’re working day and night to make it happen for them."
For more information, visit PentucketBank.com/COVID-19.
VA clinics closed until further notice
VA clinics throughout the Merrimack Valley are closed until further notice, according to state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, chair of the Committee on Veteran and Federal Affairs in the State Legislature.
Veterans who use the VA system for their health care still can and should contact their VA primary care physician should they need to coordinate routine care, refill medication, need hospital care or testing, or have concerns about COVID-19 symptoms. With verification from their primary care physician, local Veterans can be tested locally at testing testing facilities in the Merrimack Valley. Veterans needing emergency care should go to their local Emergency Room.
Currently, the VA nursing/hospital/psychiatric care facility in Bedford remains open but is now receiving COVID-19 infected patients that require more intensive care from the Chelsea Soldiers Home and the greater Boston area. The Bedford VA Hospital has placed all COVID-19 patients in a separate COVID-positive unit. Visitation of family members is very limited and only applies to those receiving non-COVID palliative care. For visitation call ahead and contact the Bedford VA 24 hours a day, at 1-800-838-6331. The Veterans Crisis Line is also 24/7 for urgent issues at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.
Telephone Care Line, available 24 hours a day, at 1-800-838-6331. The Veterans Crisis Line is also 24/7 for urgent issues at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1. Pharmacy Refill: 1-800-VETMED1 (838-6331), then press 2.
Visit online at bedford.va.gov/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/BedfordVAHospital.