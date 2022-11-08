COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 7, 2022, about the men’s basketball game between Niagara and Maryland, The Associated Press erroneously reported Niagara won a 2013 contest between the schools.
AP
Correction: Niagara-Maryland story
In a story published November 7, 2022, about the men's basketball game between Niagara and Maryland, The Associated Press erroneously reported Niagara won a 2013 contest between the schools
- AP
-
- Updated
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Salem third grader dies days after being hit by car
- Libertarian Party splits into factions amid rebellion
- Pedestrian hit in Atkinson
- Community shows support after death of Salem student
- Lawrence officer sentenced to 10-12 years in state prison for child rape
- New housing/retail planned for Joseph's Trattoria property
- One win away: Haverhill Hitmen crushing win sets up N.E. title for trip to national final in Florida
- Worker burned after incident at Lawrence factory
- Fire destroys Methuen apartment building
- Maple Avenue becomes Andover's first shared street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.