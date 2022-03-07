A story that appeared in the sports section of The Sunday Eagle-Tribune incorrectly referred to a North Andover criminal case involving Bradley Zucchino. The case is pending in Salem Superior Court and a trial date has not yet been set.
Correction:
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lowell - Regan, Sister Ann (Sister James Mary), beloved Sister of Charity, Halifax for 60 years, entered peacefully into eternal life on Friday, March 4, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James J. and Olive M. (Bradstreet) Regan. She leaves many loving cousins and her sisters in the congreg…
North Adover - Julie M. Lynch, 64, of North Andover, formerly of Salem, died peacefully March 5 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following a courageous battle with a longtime, chronic illness. Born in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late James and June (Pope) Lynch. A res…