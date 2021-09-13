Injuries have regularly slowed Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller’s productivity in his first five seasons in the NFL, and sometimes even ended his seasons prematurely.
This time around a lingering injury, which has not been disclosed, could lead to another slow start for Fuller’s season.
Even though Fuller wrapped up his six-game suspension for PED use by missing last Sunday’s 17-16 win over the New England Patriots and is eligible to play the final 16 games of the 2021 season, there was some hesitation on coach Brian Flores part about how involved Fuller might be in the offense this week.
Flores pointed out that Fuller has been sidelined from all but a handful of practices since training camp started in late July. And it doesn’t help that he worked out on his own instead of participating in the team’s organized training activities this spring, so there is concern it might take him some time to develop chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“We’ll work him in and see how best to utilize him in the offense and see how things go during practice this week,” Flores said Monday when asked about Fuller’s role in Miami’s evolving offense.
“We have a lot of guys in that room,” Flores said implying that Fuller, who has caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and scored 24 touchdowns in the 52 games he’s played since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2016, wouldn’t just leapfrog Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson.
Those were the three receivers Miami used at a high-rep-rate against the Patriots, a game where Miami passed for 202 yards, and all three have spent time establishing chemistry with Tagovailoa since the spring and summer.
“We have an idea of where we want to play him. But at practice we got to get timing,” Flores said. “It’s not putting people on a page as far as drawing something up. Getting timing with the quarterback, getting timing with the run game. You have to practice.”
Fuller practiced sparingly for two weeks, before he had to take a hiatus away from the team because of the suspension that stems from him taking a banned supplement in 2020 while a member of the Houston Texans.
Fuller was Miami’s biggest addition this offseason after he was signed to an incentive-laden one-year deal that is worth a base salary of $10.5 million, and features another $3 million in incentives. In the past he’s used his speed and playmaking ability to stretch the field, and the Dolphins are hoping he’ll play a similar role in Miami’s offense.
Parker, who has had similar struggles staying healthy, and missed most of training camp and the preseason because of a shoulder injury, got off to a hot start in the season opener.
The team’s leading receiver for the past two seasons caught four passes for 81 yards. Waddle, whom the Dolphins selected with the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, also caught four passes and turned them into 61 yards and a touchdown.
But no other receiver had a reception on Sunday. Whether or not Fuller becomes an immediate contributor in Miami’s offense will be determined by him, and how well he looks this week in practices preparing for the Dolphins’ home-opener on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins must make room for Fuller on the 53-man roster by either waiving a player and potentially demoting him to the practice squad, placing an injured player on injured reserve, where he’ll be sidelined for at least three weeks, or have tight end Adam Sheehen remain on the COVID-19 reserve list for another week.
Sheehen was already nursing a knee injury that was going to keep him sidelined for a few weeks, so using his roster spot — one way or another — seems like the most logical option.
