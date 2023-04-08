CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers will likely select one of four quarterbacks. Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) all have a case to be the top pick.
Over four weeks, The Charlotte Observer has broken down the top four quarterback prospects, analyzing which of the four might be the best fit for the Panthers and new coach Frank Reich. We’ve unpacked what each prospect does best, identified their ideal NFL scheme fits, and projected who they’ll become as professionals based on the shades of NFL quarterback play they already possess.
This process was based on film evaluations and conversations with scouts and evaluators around the league.
Here is our breakdown of Kentucky senior Will Levis.
What Levis does best
Levis is built like a prototypical quarterback fused with a WWE superstar. He stands 6 foot 4, weighs 225 pounds, and has a long, chiseled frame. He began his college career at Penn State, where Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin viewed him as a goal line and wildcat weapon. Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 and started the past two seasons.
In 24 career starts at Kentucky, Levis threw 43 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Those turnover numbers are concerning before even turning on the tape, but context is important. He’s had four different offensive coordinators in four years. Last year, he was surrounded by underwhelming protection and playmakers. Levis played through a slew of injuries to his hands, shoulder and feet. The Wildcats fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after one season. Levis’ best tape is from 2021, when former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen installed a Sean McVay offense at Kentucky.
Levis has a cannon arm. On his best days, he stretches defenses deep with explosive vertical and post throws. He is a one-speed thrower, but it’s a wicked fastball. He muscles passes into tight windows at both the intermediate and deep levels. There is pure power in his throws that cannot be taught. As a pocket passer, he’s tough but too often takes unnecessary hits. Some of his sharpest plays are check-down passes underneath to running backs.
“He’s got a good arm. I’m not sure if it’s better than (Anthony) Richardson’s, but it’s similar. He does have the best arm talent, and the ability to make throws from difficult slots. But the tape was just really not good in 2022, just some really bad misses, really inaccurate. He did play through multiple injuries,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. “You love the toughness, and wonder how much playing hurt affected his performance. But you go back to last year, and you see some of the same issues. You see some of the same completion issues, accuracy issues, poise issues and decision-making issues.”
Sometimes Levis processes too quickly, not allowing time for his receivers to open. He’ll move on to his third option despite his second progression being available, which is also a sign of lacking anticipation. Too often he needs to see his target open before throwing.
Despite his powerful arm, Levis will underthrow downfield targets. It’s important NFL decision-makers ask him why. On tape, it looks like he’s misjudging deep-ball trajectories and overthinking open throws. Like most of his tape, there are flashes of brilliance but too much inconsistency. His footwork must be resolved with an NFL quarterback coach. He displayed wasted movement in his lower half, would fade away on throws and stood on his toes too often.
Levis did not improve upon the mistakes he made in 2021. Turnovers were an issue under both Coen and Scangarello. Last season Levis committed either an interception or fumble in eight of his 11 starts.
“He doesn’t have a repeatable, consistent process. His mechanics are not necessarily repeatable mechanics. His accuracy issues are a little more baked into muscle memory,” Zierlein said. “He’s going to need some work. They may not be fully correctable. But even if they’re not fully correctable, you’re OK with it, as long as he gets better at it. And as long as he hits big plays. if you’re not going to have great accuracy or even good accuracy, you’ve got to hit explosive plays.”
Ideal NFL scheme fit
Levis was running pro-style schemes at Kentucky. He’ll enter an NFL building ahead of the learning curve. Levis could thrive early in an under-center system built around play-action passes and orchestrated deep shots. He’s comfortable turning his back to the defense and shined on the edge executing quarterback keepers that moved his launching points.
His robotic pocket stiffness disappears when he bootlegs. He’s impressive rolling left, which is usually difficult for right-handed throwers. It’s clear he processes quicker and thinks less while operating on the perimeter. Levis recorded a 68.5% completion percentage and 9.7 air yards per attempt on play-action passes.
He has potential as a designed quarterback runner. His tape doesn’t flash Josh Allen-like athleticism, and he lacks natural ball-carrying vision. But near the goal line and in short-yardage situations, a smart coordinator would involve him in the run game and force defenses to shift their math by accounting for Levis as a rusher.
Shades of which NFL QB?
Had the Panthers not traded up, Levis could’ve fallen to them at No. 9. But with the first overall pick, there are too many red flags to validate selecting him before Stroud or Young.
Levis will be 24 years old once NFL training camps begin. He’s only three months younger than Bears quarterback Justin Fields. His age and extensive time spent with former NFL offensive coordinators suggest a limited floor.
At best, Levis becomes Ryan Tannehill. His floor is a supersized Baker Mayfield. He’s the definition of a high-variance prospect.
