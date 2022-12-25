Much has been written and clarified about the roles of the federal and state governments relating to public safety restrictions relating to the COVID pandemic. What can governments at various levels – national, state, regional and local, do to combat the spread of infectious disease by way of mandates, regulations, and guidelines, including quarantines and curfews that both protect individual liberties and the general population’s health?
Benjamin Franklin famously stated, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Was he talking about “search and seizure” in Colonial America, and quartering soldiers in private homes? Most likely. Would he have placed a rapidly spreading infectious disease – one that moved like lightning across the country overwhelming our hospitals and medical professionals and costing upward of a million lives – into the category of “essential liberty?” We’ll never know. We do know that Franklin not only dispensed lofty philosophical threads, but that he was also routinely practical.
So where does the Constitution stand on public policies of this nature? Article VIII designates powers to states that aren’t mentioned as federal responsibilities. “The framers of the Constitution were especially concerned with limiting the power of government and securing the liberty of citizens. The doctrine of legislative, executive, and judicial separation of powers, the checks and balances of each branch against the others, and the explicit guarantees of individual liberty were all designed to strike a balance between authority and liberty—the central purpose of American constitutional law.” (Britannica, November, l22)
That balance between “authority and liberty” is at the very heart of the legal issues in any discussion of pandemic-related mandates, regulations, guidelines, and their enforcement.
States can and do restrict some of our rights and activities. We cannot, for example, just buy a car and drive it around. On the surface, that would seem to be an inherent individual right. However, public safety demands that drivers be licensed and qualified, that automobiles be registered and regularly inspected, and that there are a host of traffic laws such as speed limits and road signage, all to promote public safety on the roads. and because drivers often move from state to state, there is a high degree of uniformity among states’ laws and regulations.
On the surface, freedom of speech seems to preclude any sort of regulation. The First Amendment would be by all appearances clear and unequivocal.
Yet, there are restrictions: yelling “fire” in a crowded movie theater or shopping mall, for example. “Inciting to riot” is another example of restricted speech, or the consequences thereof. These are examples of very specific laws that, in the public interest, form the overlap between public safety and welfare, and individual freedom.
Where does that place us in terms of a pandemic? Many have seen the T-shirt legend, “Science doesn’t care what you believe.” Many of us subscribe to that idea, particularly when it comes to infections that have in recent years spread widely. We’ve read and heard stories of people who ignored warnings and carried on with their business: The pastor in Maine who conducted a wedding, which became a spreader of the coronavirus up and down the east coast of New England and beyond. The minister in the Midwest who continued church services of unmasked parishioners at the beginning of the crisis until both of his parents not only contracted COVID, but ultimately died of complications.
Such situations were widespread and, sadly, entirely preventable. Unknowing or unvaccinated care workers brought the disease into nursing homes, where the patients were the most vulnerable, and it spread like wildfire.
In the absence of effective vaccines available during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-19, facemasks, restrictions in public places, and ultimately quarantine were used to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Variety reported on Nov. 22, 1918, that health officials in several cities ordered that they be worn in ‘every gathering place,’ including stores, businesses, theaters and churches, before they initiated the general quarantine. Indianapolis issued an order providing for ‘the universal use of cloth masks in all public places’ before the decision was made to close down businesses,” Klaritza Rico wrote in an April 2020 Variety report.
As has happened recently, there were numerous court cases brought by business leaders, mining operators, theater owners, churches and religious groups, and by victims. Through the court systems and their rendering of decisions, we’ll once again know what the medical community can recommend, and what government authorities can and cannot impose on the citizenry.
But it’s situational and evolving. There are new components every time an event of this magnitude happens. Infectious disease specialists tried to sound the alarm. Federal, state, and local government officials largely acted out of concern for our health and in our best interests. Their intentions were entirely honorable, even if their actions seemed at times heavy-handed.
For me, when the experts tell everyone to wear a mask, get vaccinated, or stay home, I will. I consider that advice instructional and well-intended. For those who don’t take precautions: those who think COVID was and is a hoax; those who think vaccinations cause brain damage or result in untoward side effects; those who just can’t be bothered to comply with recommended guidelines because it’s inconvenient or a nuisance, I recall a quote I read on a T-shirt:
“Science doesn’t care what you believe.”
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
