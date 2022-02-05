FILE - Issa Hayatou, right, speaks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, at the opening of the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Long-time African soccer leader Issa Hayatou won an appeal ruling Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to overturn a one-year ban for alleged commercial wrongdoing imposed by FIFA where he was once interim president. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it upheld Hayatou's appeal because “there was insufficient evidence” of misconduct in a Confederation of African Football marketing and media rights deal.