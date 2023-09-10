Seven sacks. Five forced fumbles. Two interceptions. A blocked kick.
The Cowboys were dominant Sunday evening. Completely dominant.
They began their 2023 season with a resounding performance, flattening the New York Giants in a 40-0 laugher at MetLife Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the blowout, beginning with the catalyst.
Juanyeh Thomas started the party
It is easy to forget how the night started.
The Giants ran all over the Dallas defense on the opening drive, gaining at least 5 yards on their first six carries. That included Daniel Jones scrambles of 8 and 11 yards. Finally, safety Juanyeh Thomas stopped the bleeding, tackling running back Saquon Barkley for no gain.
Three plays later, Thomas delivered a gash to the Giants.
Thomas blocked a 45-yard field goal that cornerback Noah Igbinoghene returned for a 58-yard touchdown. The Dallas defense forced the Giants to hemorrhage from there — more on that shortly — but the NFL debut from Thomas deserves attention.
He entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech. He impressed on special teams, making Cowboys coordinator John Fassel eager to use him. With the team’s depth at safety, however, he spent 2022 on the practice squad.
His chance finally came Sunday. That is what Thomas did with it.
What Thomas overcame to reach the NFL brought added meaning to his performance. As detailed in a Dallas Morning News profile last month, he was 4 when his father burned down the family home. He, his mother and siblings escaped the blaze. A struggle that included nights sleeping in a car at a Florida interstate rest stop fueled him to the NFL.
Thomas certainly has arrived now.
Dangerous defense, efficient offense
Once the party began, Cowboys players kept arriving.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs jarred a would-be Saquon Barkley catch loose, popping it into the air. Cornerback DaRon Bland plucked it and returned it for a 22-yard touchdown. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore added an interception that led to a touchdown, and five Cowboys players combined for seven sacks in a dominant defensive outing.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (two), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (two), hybrid linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston all had a sack. Diggs also forced a fourth-quarter fumble that safety Israel Mukuamu recovered when the score was already 40-0.
Salt: meet wound.
It is a long year.
The best reaction to a Week 1 win is not to overreact to a Week 1 win. Every game won’t be like this, of course, probably beginning next Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets come to town.
But the defense is entirely capable of this performance.
This is the defense seen throughout training camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Critically, as the defense created takeaways, the offense protected the football on its end. If that holds, the Cowboys could lead the NFL in turnover margin at season’s end. There might not be a more important statistic in football that correlates with team success.
Raise the IQ on the national Cowboys conversation
It is good this game was on primetime.
Maybe, even if just for a day, the broad discussion about this Cowboys team can become just slightly more educated.
National media personalities displayed their usual obsession with quarterback Dak Prescott in recent months. His interceptions. Teammate trash talk toward him during training camp. What the Trey Lance trade said about him. There was always much more to this roster than its quarterback, a fact that was displayed rather prominently at MetLife Stadium.
Smart call resting Tyler Smith
For the first time in his career, Tyler Smith missed an NFL game.
The Cowboys were wise not to rush him back.
Chuma Edoga got the job done when starting at left guard. Smith was inactive after he suffered a hamstring strain during last Monday’s practice. He hadn’t before dealt with a hamstring strain, and the Cowboys were wise not to push him.
Certainly, Smith was not needed.
For the bulk of the fourth quarter, the team rested left tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Zack Martin. Prescott, running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the others who rested down the stretch.
Smith figures to have a strong chance of facing the Jets.
Low-key statement
It didn’t pan out and was easy to miss, but coach Mike McCarthy subtly sent a message Sunday.
The score was 26-0. The Cowboys gained possession with less than two minutes remaining at their own 26-yard line after a missed Giants field goal. Rather than run out the clock, McCarthy called a play that allowed Prescott to attempt a deep shot for wide receiver Michael Gallup.
The ball fell incomplete.
Dallas went three-and-out.
Still, how McCarthy handled that situation was consistent of a coach developing a killer instinct from his football team. That mentality could continue to bear out in the weeks and months ahead.
