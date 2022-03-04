INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is working through a medical issue that prevented him from meeting with the media at the NFL scouting combine, the organization announced Friday.
Vice president Stephen Jones said his father is going to be fine and added that the elder Jones, 79, is working with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on a project that is also taking up his time.
Jerry Jones did attend the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas pre-fight press conference at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, but he did not take any questions.
While Jones did talk to NBC5 during a pre-arranged interview last week, he has not spoken in a open forum with the media since the Senior Bowl in early February.
