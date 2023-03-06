FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a first down during an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard on Monday, March 6, 2023, and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back who is coming off a breakout season.