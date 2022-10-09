INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike McCarthy was right.
At least on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were nobody’s underdog.
Their defense dominated yet again, sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford five times in a 22-10 win. Dallas improved to 4-1, its fourth straight victory with Cooper Rush at quarterback, and has yet to allow multiple touchdowns in a single game.
Here are five takeaways.
Parsons showed who he is
Micah Parsons grabbed his groin area after a play late in the second quarter. He favored it again after the next play and play after that. Finally, he trotted to the sideline and spoke with George Edwards, who turned and met briefly with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer.
It is Parsons’ preference to play through pain and discomfort.
That is what he did Sunday.
Parsons was the final Cowboys player to enter SoFi Stadium’s northeast tunnel for halftime, and he hobbled out to begin the second half. How Parsons responded to groin-muscle tightness was no surprise, merely the latest reflection of the player he is.
Once Parsons reached the sideline for the second half, Edwards talked with him at length. It is not known exactly what was said, of course, but based on Parsons’ deadpan facial expression throughout, it’s easy to imagine the conversation related to Parsons seeing a limited snap count to open the third quarter.
Parsons spectated on early downs before rotating in for a third down.
Edwards subbed him out after that Rams conversion. When Parsons next returned, he stayed in the game more regularly and recorded a third-down sack, his fifth sack of the season and first since Week 2. Later, in fourth quarter, his pressure from left defensive end forced an incompletion on third-and-3. He effectively ended the game with a strip-sack late in the fourth that defensive end Sam Williams recovered.
Parsons has six sacks this season and three games with two of them.
There will be times throughout his NFL career in which the Cowboys will have to save Parsons from himself. Parsons knows that he at less than 100% is better than others at full health, and if given the chance, he will talk his way onto the field.
Sunday showed, of course, that Parsons is right.
Dorance Armstrong, worth every dollar
Six minutes into regulation, Dorance Armstrong already had himself a game.
The Cowboy defensive end strip-sacked Matthew Stafford on the opening possession. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence recovered and returned the fumble for a 19-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Armstrong blocked a punt and returned it 14 yards to set up a field goal.
Armstrong’s effort spotted Dallas a 9-0 lead — not 10-0 because new long snapper Matt Overton delivered the extra-point operation before his holder was ready.
Armstrong signed a two-year, $12 million contract in March.
The Cowboys pursued defensive end Randy Gregory and initially reached an agreement, but those discussions broke down when the sides could not agree upon language that is standard for any team contract that includes guaranteed money.
The team was pleased to pivot to Armstrong, whose track record is more reliable, for less money.
So far, that decision has panned out.
Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos, the financial parameters of which were identical to the deal he left on the table in Dallas. Last week, Gregory was placed on injured reserve with a knee issue that is not considered season-ending.
Punter, officially struggling
Bryan Anger has yet to regain Pro Bowl form.
After a 22-yard attempt into the Cowboys’ sideline one week earlier, the punter struggled again Sunday. The Cowboys needed him to help flip the field during the third quarter from their own 8-yard line. He hit a 35-yarder that was returned for 14 yards, a net for 21 yards that effectively was worse than the previous week’s mis-hit.
Like the previous week, the poor punt did not result in points.
Kicker Matt Gay was wide right from 51 yards.
The Aaron Donald experience
The Cowboys knew that left tackle Tyler Smith’s rookie season would be full of learning experiences.
Aaron Donald provided one Sunday.
In the first half, Smith allowed two sacks to the Rams’ generational defensive end, who aligned at end on certain pass-rush downs. The first-round pick also was flagged twice for holding when engaged with him. One of those fouls was declined.
For Smith to struggle against Donald cannot be painted as a surprise.
The real eyebrow raiser was Smith having little protection help – no chip or double team — on either sack. The positives have outweighed the negatives from Smith, who has responded well following left tackle Tyron Smith’s hamstring tendon rupture in August.
Tyron Smith is expected to be out until December, at least.
Back on track
The Cowboys’ run game was much improved Sunday.
Tony Pollard offered his latest home-run play of the season on a 57-yard touchdown run during the second quarter. Through five games, the longest plays for the team this year are a 45-yard catch, a 46-yard run and that 57-yarder. Pollard produced all of them.
Pollard finished with eight carries for 86 yards. Running back Ezekiel Elliott delivered body blows with 22 carries for 78 yards.
