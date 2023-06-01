FRISCO, Texas — Tony Pollard doesn’t have to share anymore.
Sure the Cowboys’ running back will get a series off here and there, but for the first time since high school, Pollard is the lead running back for an offense.
Two factors led to this: The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott this spring, creating $10.9 million in cap space, and Pollard produced career highs in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, touchdowns and carries in 2022.
Pollard earned the No. 1 gig.
The 2023 season is a welcomed change for the 26-year-old, who no longer needs to prove he can handle the majority of carries while contributing significantly in the passing game. He is the man now.
With this being the NFL, however, there are other things Pollard must prove he can do.
Pollard was knocked out of the NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the 49ers last season with a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain in his left leg. Pollard said the fibula healed on its own. He underwent surgery to repair the high ankle sprain, using a procedure called Tight Rope, which allows for a quicker return.
Pollard said he’s running nearly full speed and is hopeful to start training camp on time in late July. During Thursday’s organized team activity session at The Star, Pollard lined up during individual drills to get the tempo down. He didn’t catch passes or running, but it was a good look to see him on the field.
“I’m just trying to push myself to the limit,” Pollard said. “So by the time I’m on the field, it’s just second nature.”
Pollard said the speed he possessed last season should return with no problems with a slight alteration.
“Honestly, I feel faster,” Pollard said. “I mean we got great trainers. Working with [Director of Rehabilitation] Britt [Brown] on the [resistance] bands, I don’t know for how many months we’ve been going since the season was over. I just feel like I got a lot of juice in me left.”
This is the most significant injury Pollard has had since entering his junior year of high school when he broke his right ankle.
So with Pollard needing to prove he can return to form following surgery, which is expected, there is a little thing about his contract that still must be addressed.
The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard, guaranteeing his salary for $10.09 million for the 2023 season. Team officials have until July 17 to reach a contract extension with Pollard. If not, he’ll play the season on the franchise tag, which he has already signed.
If a deal isn’t completed, Pollard will join several other NFL players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who have played a season under the tag.
“I mean, for right now, I’m just letting my agent and the ownership handle that and just focus day by day coming in doing what I have to do,” Pollard said.
If Pollard has a good season, the Cowboys could sign him to a contract extension, franchise him again or let him hit the open market and become a free agent.
It’s a gamble for both sides, particularly for Pollard who plays a position that’s not highly valued by NFL teams.
The Cowboys have confidence they can use their team speed, led by Pollard in the running game, to maximize the things coach Mike McCarthy is seeking with this offense.
And Pollard is leading a running back room that’s changed.
Gone is the goofy laugh, long beard and thick bushy hair of Elliott bouncing around The Star. Pollard speaks in a quiet, confident tone.
Pollard becomes a leader along with veteran Ronald Jones, who was signed to a one-year contract this offseason as a backup. Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn complete a competitive group.
Jones understands what Pollard will go through as the lead back.
“When you start the game off, you got to get it going,” Jones said. “Set the tempo for the season, for every game it’s a great thrill.”
In college, Pollard shared running back duties with Darrell Henderson at Memphis, only to become the fan favorite in the NFL when Elliott began to slow down.
Now everything rests with Pollard as the No. 1 back.
“I mean I’m never just satisfied to where I feel like I did enough,” he said. “I feel like every year I can get better. I can improve in different areas in my game and just over time see where it takes me.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
