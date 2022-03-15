Malik Hooker impressed the Cowboys in his first season following an Achilles’ tear.
They’ll now see what he can do when multiple years removed from it.
Hooker indicated on social media Monday evening that his return to Dallas was imminent. By Tuesday morning, the Cowboys had finalized a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, a source said. His return was part of the floodgates that opened following defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s reworked contract.
Lawrence agreed Monday to a three-year, $40 million deal that created $13 million in 2022 cap space. This helps facilitate other deals, as the Cowboys continue to prioritize re-signing their own players.
Hooker, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the Cowboys last July during training camp and started three of 15 games.
His best performance came in a Week 15 win over the New Yok Giants. Hooker recorded five tackles, including an open-field wallop on running back Saquon Barkley, and an interception. He tested positive for COVID-19 days later, impinging his ability to string together and build off the performance.
He has two years to build off it now.
More depth: In addition to bringing back Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag this offseason, the Cowboys also re-signed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The reported one-year deal will be worth the veteran minimum.
