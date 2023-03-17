Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (25-32-11, seventh in the Central Division)
Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.
Arizona has gone 25-32-11 overall with an 8-8-5 record against the Central Division. The Coyotes have gone 23-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.
Chicago is 24-38-6 overall with a 6-13-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have allowed 238 goals while scoring 171 for a -67 scoring differential.
The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 2-0 in the last matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 31 goals and 40 assists for the Coyotes. Travis Boyd has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.
Jonathan Toews has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (lower body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Patrik Nemeth: day to day (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Josh Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).
Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Anders Bjork: out (undisclosed), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder), Austin Wagner: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: day to day (head).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
