LONDONDERRY — A motor vehicle crash involving two drivers sent both to area hospitals, but neither had life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place Feb. 13 at the intersection of Mammoth and Grenier Field roads at about 3:41 p.m.
The female driver of a blue Jeep Wrangler suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The male driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, received minor injuries.
Both drivers were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Members of Londonderry Fire's Battalion 3 staffing Engine 1, Medic 2, Medic 3 and Car 1 responded to the accident.