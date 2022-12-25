MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION INVOLVING A STATE POLICE CRUISER
SALEM, New Hampshire – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at approximately 8:44 AM, Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with Officers from the Salem Police Department and medical personnel from the Salem Fire Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser, on the I-93 Northbound Exit 1 off-ramp, in the Town of Salem, NH.
Upon arrival it was determined that a Trooper was positioned in the far left lane, emergency blue lights activated, investigating a separate motor vehicle crash when struck from behind. The Trooper was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash. The vehicle that struck the cruiser was identified as a 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan. The operator of that vehicle was identified as:
Kylie GARCIA
Age: 21
Methuen, MA
As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported to the Parkland Medical Center for minor injuries. GARCIA and her passengers were not injured. Preliminary investigation indicates that speed, existing road conditions and failure to negotiate the curve of the ramp were factors of the crash.
All aspects of this crash remain under investigation and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-8836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.