Princeton Tigers (23-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-12, 14-6 Big East)
Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -10; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays take on the Princeton Tigers in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bluejays have gone 14-6 against Big East teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.
The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton is third in the Ivy League allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 70.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.
Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
