HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club scholarship committee recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to three Maritime Academy cadets who are all Merrimack Valley residents.
This has been a 35-year-plus tradition for the Yacht Club. The three recipients, seniors who are to graduate next spring, are Nick Lamattina of Groveland, who will graduate with a maritime business degree; Declan Pendergast of West Newbury, who will graduate with a marine engineering degree; and Kevin Couturier of Merrimac, who will graduate with a degree in marine engineering.
Committee seeks Merrimac resident
MERRIMAC — The Pentucket Regional School District invites Merrimac residents to apply for a vacancy on the Whittier Tech School Committee.
The committee member is asked to represent the best educational interests of children from Merrimac. Applicants will be interviewed in public session by the Pentucket Regional School Committee, which is the appointing authority. The applicant must commit to serving a three-year term that ends March 31, 2026.
The committee’s goal is to establish purposes, policies, programs and procedures that produce the best educational opportunities for all students.
Committee members have four responsibilities: Create and adopt district policies; select a superintendent-director to implement those policies; evaluate the superintendent-director, and budget for adequate resources for the district.
Committee members are expected to maintain effective communication with the public, staff and students, and maintain awareness of attitudes, opinions, desires and ideas.
Those interested in serving are asked to send a letter of interest to Marianne Naffah, Office of the Superintendent, 22 Main St., West Newbury 01985 or to mnaffah@prsd.org, no later than Friday, Sept. 1.
Blood drive set for Saturday
METHUEN — Marsh Corner Community Church, 317 Pelham St., will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About a pint of whole blood is given during a donation, which takes about an hour.
Power Red donations collect the red cells but return most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have Type A negative, B negative or O blood.
To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Road use law reminder
GROVELAND — Chief Jeffrey Gillen and the Police Department want to remind residents of the new vulnerable road users law.
The law went into effect in April and requires drivers in Massachusetts to allow at least four feet of a safe passing distance when passing by a stopped or vulnerable road user.
Gillen said vulnerable road users include people walking or biking; roadside workers; people who use a wheelchair or other personal mobility devices; people who use skateboards, scooters or roller skates; those who ride horses or horse-drawn carriages; people operating farm equipment or heavy machinery, and law enforcement or public safety vehicles with or without their emergency lights on.
Gillen said the law applies to all roadways and that drivers are allowed to “safely” cross a double yellow line to adhere to the law.
Road signs will be displayed across Massachusetts in accordance with this law.
“Residents and community members should be mindful of the new law and adhere to posted signage to help maintain a safe community for drivers and those who use other modes of transportation,” Gillen said. “Allowing four feet between yourself and a vulnerable road user creates a safe space for everyone on the roads.”
For more information about the law, visit online at tinyurl.com/4wkz2rdt.
