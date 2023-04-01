It’s not hard to prove someone is dead, or even murdered. Figuring out who did it can be a challenge.
But what if there’s no body?
The now 40-year-old murder of Robin Benedict, a 21-year-old Boston prostitute killed in March of 1983 by Tufts University Professor William Douglas, is a case routinely reviewed by students who attend the Massachusetts School of Law, according to Dean and President Michael Coyne.
The body of Benedict, a Methuen native, has never been found. Douglas pleaded guilty to her killing.
Coyne said the case, which he remembers well, is a topic covered in both evidence and trial skill courses he teaches at the Andover law school.
Earlier this year, he recalled Benedict’s case after the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, a Cohasset mother of three who remains missing.
Brian Walshe, her husband, was indicted Thursday for murdering his wife, misleading police, and dismembering and discarding her body. He remains held without bail pending trial. A large commercial trash site on Route 1 in Peabody was searched as a part of the investigation.
In Connecticut, another mother, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May 2019. Authorities suspect she was killed at her home in a violent attack involving her ex-husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Tronconis, according to news reports.
The Walshe and Dulos cases are being prosecuted, although both women are still missing.
“When you are defending a case, all you have to do is create reasonable doubt,” explained Coyne, noting without a body, “have they proved anyone has died?”
In 1983, Douglas killed Benedict, who worked in Boston’s now-defunct Combat Zone, after he became obsessed with her.
Benedict charged Douglas $100 per hour to spend time with her. On March 5, 1982, armed with a sledgehammer, she went to the Sharon home Douglas shared with his wife and three children demanding $5,000.
But it was Douglas who slugged her in the head with the sledgehammer, disposed of her body in a dumpster and got rid of her car.
Authorities tirelessly searched a landfill for Benedict’s body with no luck.
A cellular biologist, Douglas had drained his savings and embezzled $67,000 to pay Benedict and buy her gifts.
Even without a corpse, Douglas was charged with first-degree murder, which carries the penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But on the eve of trial, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Douglas would serve just nine years of his imposed 18- to 20-year sentence, which alarmed politicians and members of Benedict’s family in the Merrimack Valley.
Coyne recalled Douglas’ defense attorney, Tom Troy, a police officer turned attorney, known as a “powerful advocate.”
Troy listed Robin Benedict on his witness list for trial, prompting speculation the young woman would show up in a courthouse.
“He was vocal about it,” Coyne said.
Troy, of Reading, died in 2000 at age 70.
Troy also defended Albert DeSalvo, the infamous Boston Strangler. Both DeSalvo and Douglas were mentioned in Troy’s obituary as prominent clients.
“His forte was working a jury. He was a consummate courtroom showman who alternately played the engaging buffoon and the vicious cross-examiner,” according to the obituary.
Microscopic brain matter belonging to Benedict was found in Douglas’ Sharon home, which Coyne believes was among elements that led to Douglas’ confession and guilty plea.
He explained that biological evidence “showed she would not have been able to live.”
Forensic blood testing was conducted in 1983 “but not nearly to the extent they do it now,” Coyne said.
Advances in technology over four decades created what Coyne termed as the “CSI effect,” where juries fully expect DNA and other forensic findings to be presented in murder trials.
Coyne noted “forensic evidence is so much further now than where we were 40 years ago.”
