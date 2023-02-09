FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and PSG during a friendly soccer match, at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, Feb. 9 bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Four days after his 38th birthday Ronaldo scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.