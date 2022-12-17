Cloudy skies. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 12:34 pm
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to finish in third place at World Cup.
