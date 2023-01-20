DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-5, 6-2 Big East)
Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Providence hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Ed Croswell scored 20 points in Providence's 83-75 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.
The Friars are 10-0 on their home court. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Croswell averaging 10.2.
The Blue Demons are 3-5 in Big East play. DePaul averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence.
Javan Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Umoja Gibson is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
