CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-20, 6-13 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West)
Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after DJ Davis scored 26 points in UC Irvine's 75-65 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.
The Anteaters have gone 10-4 in home games. UC Irvine leads the Big West shooting 37.9% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.
The Roadrunners are 6-13 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 5-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Tillis is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.
Marvin McGhee averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Antavion Collum is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
