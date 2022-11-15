CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-2)
Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Divant'e Moffitt scored 29 points in Idaho's 79-72 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.
Idaho went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.6 last season.
CSU Bakersfield finished 9-19 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 6.2 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
