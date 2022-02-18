CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ezra Manjon scored 20 points in UC Davis' 68-65 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 5-4 at home. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Anigwe averaging 2.9.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Manjon is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Justin McCall is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

