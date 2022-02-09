CSU Northridge Matadors (5-16, 1-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-15, 1-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly's 78-65 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 2-4 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Matadors are 1-7 in conference play. CSU Northridge averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Matadors won 68-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Onyi Eyisi led the Matadors with 20 points, and Kyle Colvin led the Mustangs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Sanders is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Elijah Hardy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Atin Wright is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you