CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-7, 0-1 Big West)
Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -7; over/under is 124.5
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Atin Wright scored 21 points in CSU Northridge's 67-57 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.
The Titans have gone 5-1 at home. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Vincent Lee leads the Titans with 5.9 boards.
The Matadors are 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 32.5% from deep. Marcel Stevens paces the Matadors shooting 50% from 3-point range.
The Titans and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.1 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.
Wright is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.
LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.
Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
