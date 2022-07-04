FILE - Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki waits on deck to bat during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs’ Monday afternoon, July 4, game with the Milwaukee Brewers.