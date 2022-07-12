Baltimore Orioles (43-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-52, fourth in the NL Central)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Baltimore Orioles to start a two-game series.
Chicago is 17-27 at home and 34-52 overall. The Cubs have a 17-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Baltimore is 18-27 on the road and 43-44 overall. The Orioles are 30-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 6-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 15 home runs while slugging .425. Rougned Odor is 8-for-34 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by three runs
Orioles: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (wrist), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
