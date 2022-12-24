FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical.