CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly lost his bid for a perfect game when he collided with catcher Yan Gomes while trying to field an eighth-inning David Peralta's dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs' 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Hoerner had four hits and four RBIs, and Wisdom and Mancini each drove in three runs.
Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. Julio Urías (3-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
RAYS 8, WHITE SOX 7
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López (0-2). Tampa Bay overcame a 7-4 deficit.
Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games.
Kevin Kelly (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Tampa Bay, which is 4-3 since starting the season with a 13-game winning streak. Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.
ASTROS 6, BRAVES 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth off A.J. Minter (0-1) in a matchup of the last two World Series champions.
Hector Neris (1-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning for the 2022 champions. Ryan Pressley pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his first save, striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. with a man on and retiring Matt Olson on a game-ending groundout.
Houston erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh against Jesse Chavez, who had not allowed a run in 10 appearances this season. Yanier Diaz hit an RBI double and scored on Jake Meyers’ single, and Mauriciio Dubón followed with a run-scoring double.
BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning against Domingo Germán (1-2) with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs. Guerrero is batting .301 (37 for 123) in 32 games at Yankee Stadium.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-htter.
ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning off Jason Foley (0-1) to give Baltimore its fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games.
With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Félix Bautista (2-1), snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers.
PIRATES 4, REDS 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe went 3 for 3 with a walk to back Mitch Keller (2-0), who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight and at 14-7 is off to its best start since 2002.
Cincinnati has lost four in a row and 12 of 17.
David Bednar finished the five-hitter for his seventh save. Shortstop Jose Barrero’s error allowed Pittsburgh to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth against Derek Law (0-3).
PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3
PHILDADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by left fielder Jurickson Profar and Kyle Schwarber hit a tying solo homer.
Brad Hand (0-1) started the night by receiving his 2022 NL championship ring from the Phillies and ended it by taking the loss for the Rockies.
Seranthony Domínguez (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth for the win and José Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for this third save.
