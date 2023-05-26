Culpepper has HR, 5 RBIs and Fajardo has 9 Ks to help Kansas State beat Kansas, advance to B12 semis

Kaelen Culpepper went 4 for 5 with five RBIs — including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning — and German Fajardo allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings to help Kansas State beat Kansas 7-1 in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament