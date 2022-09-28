SEATTLE - September 28, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Technical Cable Applications, a custom cable manufacturer based in the Seattle area, celebrated its 20th anniversary of being in business this year. The company's facility in Auburn, Washington, has been operating since 2002, but it has made great strides in staff and facility upgrades over the past two decades. The lead staff at TCA decided to mark this milestone further by hosting its first-ever golf tournament, at Lake Wilderness Golf Course in Maple Valley for both staff members and partners at other companies, and to give back by raising money from the event to donate to Reach Ministries.
Reach Ministries is a non-profit Christian organization based in Tacoma, and its mission is to serve families affected by HIV/AIDS. Founded in 1995 when the HIV disease was less well researched and many children were being born with the disease in the States, Reach was intended to provide a safe haven for children being born with HIV and their families. The organization has continued to serve people affected by HIV/AIDS as medical advancements have helped prevent children in the United States being born with the condition, and now serves many families who have adopted HIV-positive children from around the world every year. While Reach Ministries is a Christian organization, it welcomes volunteers of all faiths and love to serve all families affected by HIV with camps, retreats, mentoring and family support.
Sponsored by partners including Scout Systems, Heilind, Anixter, Falco, Dixon, Regence and more, Technical Cable Applications ' golf event featured many side games and was a scramble format for ease of play and fun. The event went off without a hitch, and was overall considered a success. Dan Stoehr, Executive Director of Reach Ministries, was at the event with a booth at the 2nd hole of Lake Wilderness Golf Course so he could speak to anyone with questions about Reach's mission during the round as well. Dustin Twiggs, Vice President of Technical Cable, added, "I'm so glad we were able to host this event and not only have a great time celebrating 20 years for our business, but also give back to a wonderful cause. I would tell everyone to consider supporting Reach Ministries or volunteering with them."
