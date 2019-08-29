Cutdown Saturday: Hoyer, Wise among big name Patriots who could be axed

The preseason is over, and this Saturday the New England Patriots will trim their roster from 90 down to 53.
Some players, like Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, are locks to make the team, while others have virtually no shot. But what about the players on the bubble?
Here’s a look at some of the players whose positions are most precarious. Note, this story was filed prior to the start of last night’s preseason finale between the Patriots and New York Giants.
The Hoyer question
Coming into the preseason, the conventional wisdom was that the Patriots would probably carry three quarterbacks. Tom Brady would be the starter, Brian Hoyer would be the veteran back-up, and rookie Jarrett Stidham would have a chance to learn the ropes and develop as a professional.
But when the team hit the field, Stidham looked a lot better than expected, and last week he came into the third preseason game as the No. 2 quarterback.
In years past, the quarterback to enter the game after Brady in the third preseason game has almost always started the season as the primary back-up.
So what does that mean for Hoyer? With so much depth at other positions and limited roster spots to go around, could the Patriots cut or trade the veteran and stick with two QBs? This will be one of the more interesting decisions to come down on Saturday.
Skipper squeezed?
Wednesday was bad news for the reserve offensive linemen looking to make the team, as the Patriots went out and traded for former Cardinals tackle Korey Cunningham and Ravens guard Jermaine Eluemunor.
Eluemunor figures to be the back-up interior lineman now that Ted Karras is likely to start at center, but Cunningham’s arrival might bump Dan Skipper and Cole Croston off the roster.
Skipper started most of the preseason at left tackle as Isaiah Wynn worked his way back but wasn’t particularly impressive. Croston appears to have gained ground on Skipper in the last week, too.
At the end of the day, their hopes will rest on whether the Patriots carry eight or nine linemen. If it’s nine, then Skipper or Croston may have a shot at sticking as a swing tackle, but if it’s eight, it’s likely practice squad or bust.
Does Wise fit?
Deatrich Wise is a good defensive end who has been productive throughout his first two years with the Patriots, but last fall he was inactive for the team’s first two playoff games.
Going forward, it’s not clear if he’ll be a good fit as the Patriots shift from a 4-3 to a 3-4 alignment.
The numbers game is a bit complex, but I would imagine that Michael Bennett, John Simon, Chase Winovich, Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Adam Butler are locks, and Byron Cowart might be at this point, too.
Wise’s status is made more complicated by the injury to fellow defensive end Derek Rivers, who had consistently gotten first-team reps before going down with an injury against the Titans.
If Rivers can’t go, maybe that’s Wise’s ticket on the roster? Or maybe he was always going to make the team anyway? We’ll have to see.
How many linebackers?
Rivers’ uncertain status also complicates the linebacker picture, where he appeared to be seeing time as an outside edge rusher in the new 3-4 alignment.
Shilique Calhoun was in a similar boat before going down with an injury on the same series as Rivers, so how might the team address this position?
We know Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley are locks, and Elandon Roberts has been working primarily with the first teamers, suggesting he should be safe, too.
With Brandon King’s injury, special teams fixture Calvin Munson may now have a chance to crack the 53-man roster, and if either Calhoun or Rivers are healthy, they also might have a compelling case.
Does Dawson get lifeboat?
Based only on his production this preseason, defensive back Duke Dawson does not deserve to be on the 53-man roster.
He’s consistently been outplayed by starting slot corner Jon Jones, and it’s not clear if he’d be the best option at safety if he’s moved to that position full-time. But Dawson was also a second-round pick just last year, and Bill Belichick has never given up on that high a pick so quickly.
Will he get some kind of lifeboat, and if so, at whose expense?
We’ll only have to wait one more day to find out.
