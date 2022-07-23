It was supposed to be a showdown between Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba and undefeated New York-based Jack Christopher. But in the end, it was Cyberknife, who got a great inside trip under jockey Florent Geroux, that beat Taiba by a head in the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.
Cyberknife’s win did little to clarify who is the best 3-year-old in the country because most significant Triple Crown races, both before and after, have been won by different horses. Cyberknife did win the Arkansas Derby but finished 18th in the Kentucky Derby.
Longshot Benevengo went to the lead early, with Jack Christopher and Taiba in good stalking positions. Midway into the far turn and at the top of the stretch Benevengo started to slow and it appeared as if was Jack Christopher’s race to win, but there was the question if the colt — who had never run beyond a mile — could handle the 1 1/8-mile race. He couldn’t.
Along the inside Cyberknife found a clear path in mid-stretch while Taiba went four wide. Taiba appeared to be gaining on Cyberknife in the final strides but came up short.
Cyberknife paid $17.60 to win and was followed by Taiba, Jack Cristopher, Howling Time, Benevengo, King of Hollywood, White Abarrio and One Time Willard.
“He trained well into the race but he wanted to act up in the paddock,”, winning trainer Brad Cox told TVG after the race. “He was a little hot for my liking. But ultimately he ran a good race, settled behind horses and Florent did a good job. When he asked him, he responded well. It was great trip by Florent.”
Even though his horse was second, Bob Baffert, who resumed training Taiba after a 90-day suspension, was happy with the horse’s performance.
“He ran such a gallant race,” Baffert told The Los Angeles Times from Del Mar. “He just needed one more work to freshen him from the Derby [where he finished 12th]. He showed how talented he is.”
It was only Taiba’s fourth lifetime race, having won the Santa Anita Derby in his second race and running in the Kentucky Derby in his third.
“This horse has been thrown into the deep end,” Baffert said, alluding to the horse’s oversized competition given his inexperience.
“Now I can back up and pick our spots. I’ll get him back to Del Mar and freshen him up. He ran great [on Saturday] and I was hoping to win it for [owner] Amr [Zedan]. I still think he’s one of the best 3-year-olds.”
With the win, Cyberknife gets a free entry into the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which will be held Nov. 5 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. As for Taiba, he’ll likely need another race to see if he’s ready to face older horses in the Breeders’ Cup. There is no race specifically for 3-year-olds in the end of year competition.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
