FILE - Czech Republic's David Jurasek, right, and Poland's Robert Gumny vie for the ball during the Euro 2024 Group E qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Poland at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 24, 2023. Jurasek has completed a transfer from Slavia Prague to Portugal champion Benfica Lisbon. The two confirmed confirmed the move on Monday July 10, 2023 after the 22-year old passed a medical test in Lisbon.