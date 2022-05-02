FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's head coach Jaroslav Silhavy looks from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Kosovo in Pilsen, Czech Republic. On Monday May 2, 2022, Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek said Silhavy will remain in charge of the Czech national soccer team at least till the end of the 2024 European Championship qualifying.