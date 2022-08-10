FILE - Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto reaches for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Czech Republic and England, at Wembley stadium in London, June 22, 2021. Jankto has moved to Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe in the Spanish La Liga. Sparta said on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that the 26-year-old midfielder comes for a year with the Czech club having an option to sign him into a full contract after that.