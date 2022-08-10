Sparta Jankto

FILE - Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto reaches for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Czech Republic and England, at Wembley stadium in London, June 22, 2021. Jankto has moved to Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe in the Spanish La Liga. Sparta said on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that the 26-year-old midfielder comes for a year with the Czech club having an option to sign him into a full contract after that.

 Laurence Griffiths - pool, Getty Pool

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday.

Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract.

Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain's top tier last season, struggling after a calf muscle injury in the fall. He previously played for Sampdoria and Udinese in Serie A.

Jankto has made 45 appearances for the Czech Republic.

