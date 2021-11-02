Diamondbacks-Banister Baseball

FILE - Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo on Monday.

The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice.

Banister's hiring comes as Lovullo overhauls his coaching staff following a 52-110 season that marked the second-worst record in franchise history. Banister replaces Luis Urueta, who is still with the Diamondbacks but will have a new role.

Banister spent much of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before managing the Rangers. He held a variety of positions with the organization from 1993 to 2014 and from 2019-20. He was the director of player development for the University of Northern Colorado this year.

