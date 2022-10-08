FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -119, DC United +284, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United looks to end a three-game slide when it hosts Cincinnati.
United is 6-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has scored 32 goals while allowing 62 for a -30 goal differential.
Cincinnati is 8-7-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the MLS with 152 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal over the last 10 games.
Brenner has scored 15 goals and added five assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-7-2, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Cincinnati: 4-1-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured).
Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
