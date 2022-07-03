DC United (4-9-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (7-6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -116, DC United +287, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United aims to break a three-game losing streak when it takes on Orlando City.
Orlando is 5-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 4-1-1 record in games it scores two goals.
United is 3-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 1-3-0 when it scores a single goal.
Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has six goals and two assists for Orlando. Ruan has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Ola Kamara has six goals for United. Michael Estrada has scored two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).
United: Bill Hamid (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Hayden Sargis (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Jacob Greene (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
