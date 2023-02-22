ANDOVER — Investigators believe it was Andrew Robinson who dialed 911 seeking help from police early on the morning of Feb. 9.
In the background, police said his son Sebastian, 12, could be heard shouting.
There was also loud sounds now believed to be gunshots.
Moments later, police found the bodies of Sebastian, his mother, Linda Robinson, 55, and Andrew Robinson, 56, in their 48 Porter Road home.
Andrew, who had been depressed, having trouble sleeping and seeking medical attention, shot and killed his wife and son before turning the 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun on himself, according to investigators.
Nearly two weeks after the murder-suicide in the family's $2 million home, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker on Wednesday released a summary findings from the investigation conducted by state police detectives assigned to his office, Andover police detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The findings from Tucker's report are as follows:
- At about 3:09 a.m. on Feb. 9, the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from 48 Porter Road. Investigators believe the call was placed by Andrew Robinson. A young male voice, believed to be that of Sebastian Robinson, could be heard shouting in the background. The voices on the call were difficult to understand, but loud smashing sounds could be heard, and officers were dispatched to the home at 3:10 a.m. Investigators now believe the sounds were gunshots.
- The first officers arrived about 3:18 a.m. When they knocked on the front door, they received no response. When they went to the rear of the home, they looked through a sliding-glass door and observed a woman with apparent injuries, lying on the floor. They decided to make a forced entry at that time.
- After entry, the officers found Andrew in the family room with a gun. He was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Officers also found Sebastian deceased on the kitchen floor from gunshots. In addition, officers confirmed the woman they observed in a hallway off the kitchen, Linda, was dead from gunshots.
- Officers recovered a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun, as well as spent casings and live rounds, in the kitchen and family room. A subsequent check confirmed the firearm had been purchased legally and properly registered, and Andrew had a license to carry that had expired over a year earlier, on Feb. 1, 2022.
- At this time, investigators believe Andrew shot and killed his wife, then his son, before shooting himself. Investigators have learned through conversations with family and friends that Andrew was depressed and having trouble sleeping, and was seeking treatment for physical and mental health issues from medical professionals in the area. He also had been prescribed medication for his conditions. There were no prior police responses to the residence.
Sebastian was a sixth-grader at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers. A wake and funeral for him and his mother was held at the school last Friday and Saturday.
A graduate of Merrimack College, Linda was the longtime director of finance for Sema4, a global equity firm in North Andover. She left her position with the company on good terms shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Andrew had worked in building and construction for a company based in Wilmington.
Tucker, in the summary, commented on both domestic violence and the mental health crisis in America.
“While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country. Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support. No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems," said Tucker, in the statement released Wednesday afternoon.
Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe echoed similar sentiments.
“Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred. However, some of the ‘why’ has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected," said Keefe.
Massachusetts has multilingual, toll-free, statewide, 24/7 domestic violence hotlines: SafeLink, (877) 785-2020; HAWC, (800) 547-1649; YWCA, (844) 372-9922; and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, (978) 388-1888.
Tucker also stressed that if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 (or (800) 273-8255) to connect with a trained counselor.
