What do you do when you are asked about fulfilling a boyhood dream?
For North Andover native Joey Daccord it means a cracked voice, a few tears and, of course, bringing up family.
While Daccord had already started an NHL game on April 4, 2019, a sort of kiss by the Ottawa Senators after leaving Arizona State as a junior and signing his first pro contract a few days earlier, this start was different.
He gave up five goals in a 5-2 drubbing in Buffalo.
The last two years, he did his time in the minors between the ECHL (Brampton, Ont.) and AHL (Belleville, Ont.).
This trip to Montreal was a little different. It was, well, earned, having proven himself in the minors and earning a three-year contract in October.
And there was a lot to get emotional about, including the fact that his dad, Brian, is one of the foremost goaltending clinicians in the country and was a former goalie coach with the Boston Bruins. And he had lots of family in the area.
"My dad and his side of the family is actually from the West Island near Montreal so there's a 50-50 chance my grandfather tried to sneak into this game," said Joey, referring to the fact that fans weren't allowed entrance in the famed arena.
"Yeah, he probably had a tear running down as he watched me play tonight (on TV) against the Habs and being here at the Bell Centre," said Joey. "So yeah, it was pretty special."
Joey also had one of his heroes at the opposite side of the ice.
"I think I've had Carey Price's T-shirt-jersey thing on my wall since I was 13 years old," said Joey, of Montreal's netminder and probable future Hockey Hall of Famer. "He's been an idol of mine for as long as I can remember and getting to face off against him was pretty special."
The only downer was the final score: Montreal 3, Ottawa 1.
The asterisk, though, is that one of Montreal's goals was an empty-netter and the other two were back-to-back power play goals just over two minutes apart. Other than that, Joey was apparently tremendous.
"He gave us every opportunity, especially in the first period, to win," said Senators coach D.J. Smith. "He looked sharp. He looked confident, great for a guy coming in for his first start in a long time."
Joey said his confidence is something he believes he brings to the rink every day, game or practice.
"I pour my heart and everything into every game," he said. "I think the best way for me to play is to just be confident and make sure the boys feel confident with me back there."
The goal is to be back in goal again, hopefully soon. He appeared to have earned that in his 2020-21 debut.
"I said it the other day -- any time you play the NHL is a good day," said Joey. "And that means the world to me."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.