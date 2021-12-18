Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3, seventh in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (13-12-2, sixth in the Central)
Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -173, Blackhawks +146; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to break its five-game slide when the Stars play Chicago.
The Stars are 4-4-1 in division matchups. Dallas is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.6 shots per game.
The Blackhawks are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.2 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 24 total points.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 22 points, scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists. Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-two in 27 games this season. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (illness).
Blackhawks: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.