Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic.
Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.
Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point distance last season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (knee).
Jazz: Walker Kessler: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.